BoomTown Announces Integration With Sisu Accountability Solution

BoomTown recently announced a direct integration with Sisu, a performance management and business intelligence platform. The integration will allow users to leverage the data in their BoomTown CRM to create real-time performance leaderboards and motivational tools to drive productivity without requiring any data export or third-party integration.

“Top-producing agents, teams and brokers ensure everything is measured, analyzed and optimized in their businesses, and we noticed many of our clients were finding success leveraging their BoomTown CRM and Sisu’s software,” said Grier Allen, CEO and president of BoomTown. “We wanted to make that simpler and more seamless, for them, and help them leverage even deeper insights and tools without the need for duplicate entry, so I couldn’t be more excited about this direct integration that delivers all of that and more.”

The integration, provided at no cost to BoomTown clients, allows users to bi-directionally sync their leads, agent activities and transaction data between BoomTown’s CRM platform and Sisu’s software. The data is then displayed in leaderboards for television display, real-time dashboards and sales contests, visualizing these metrics to help agents pace with their team and brokerage goals. The service includes customer-created forms, fields, notifications and task templates. Back-office reporting is simplified with auto-generated reports and commission management tools, to provide complete pipeline management and reporting from lead generation to closed transaction.

“The industry has been asking for a lead-to-close platform since I entered the industry six years ago, and together with BoomTown, we are exactly that,” said Brian Charlesworth, founder and CEO of Sisu. “Our Growth Automation Software makes managing sales teams and administrative teams seamless, and turns team owners and broker/owners into great leaders.”

Users can make data-driven decisions across their entire real estate transaction cycle timeline. The direct integration also provides automatic:

– Creation of a transaction in Sisu when leads hit specific categories (like “hot” or “pending”)

– Inclusion of BoomTown communication activity into Sisu’s solution

– Bi-directionally synced appointment data (Set, Met) between Sisu and BoomTown

– Closed Transaction data bi-directionally synced between Sisu and BoomTown

Further optimization of the integration will include historical pull capabilities and in-depth lead source ROI reporting.

For more information, please visit www.boomtownroi.com.

