Building a Brand Through Exceptional Service

You know you’ve made it when someone talks about buying or selling a home with a friend, and your name is the first thing to come up. That is a huge credit to your brand, indicating that the level of service you provide is such high quality that people are no longer asking for just a real estate agent—they’re asking for you.

The same thing has happened with other popular brands. Instead of asking for the actual product, people might just request the brand name. Sure, you might purchase the generic version every now and then, but it just isn’t the same quality as the brand you know and love.

When you apply this principle to your real estate business, you can build yourself into a professional whose name is first to come up for all things buying and selling. Here are some steps you can take to tie your brand to outstanding service and be universally known as an agent that clients and their referrals can count on.



Build Your Database

In the working by referral system, agents maintain consistent contact with their database, which leads to a steady stream of repeat and referred clients. You must always be adding people to your database so your flow of leads does not become stagnant. To really expand the reach of your brand, mine your sphere of influence to look for untapped sources of leads and build relationships with people who will continue to send you referrals and become megaphones for you in the marketplace. You can find leads everywhere, from family, friends and neighbors to sports, social, community and business groups.

Explain How You Work

When you get a new lead, don’t be shy about the fact that you use the working by referral system. Explain that you are deeply committed and passionate about always going the extra mile. Make the connection between your brand and outstanding customer service clear from the beginning. And, when those new clients have been referred to you, be sure to provide them with the service they have been hearing about from your loyal advocates. They will be happy to pay for the value you provide, quickly become loyal and will go on to refer you to their own circle.

Turn Leads Into Advocates

The more you demonstrate the high level of care you provide, the more your clients will associate your brand with exceptional service. When you can prove that you’re reliable, trustworthy and excellent in your field, customers become advocates for you in the marketplace and are eager to refer your business because of the excellent experience they have had with you. By enthusiastically referring you, they will increase the reach of your brand, helping you to grow your business and become a household name synonymous with exemplary service.

A strong brand tied to great service is the perfect formula for success as a real estate agent. For more tips on becoming a brand powerhouse in real estate, check out The Pathway to Mastery®—Advanced, the latest real estate training program from Buffini & Company that’s designed for agents who want to take their business to the next level.