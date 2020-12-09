Crye-Leike Relocation Services Receives Awards for Quality Relocation and Customer Services

Crye-Leike Relocation Services, a core service of Crye-Leike Real Estate, has recently earned high-end industry awards from Aires, a global relocation management company, and SIRVA Worldwide Relocation and Moving, a global moving and relocation services company.

Aires recently presented Crye-Leike Relocation Services with the 2020 Circle of Excellence award. This award is only presented to companies that exceed Aires’ quality standards and maintain a commitment to exceptional customer service.

SIRVA Worldwide Relocation and Moving recognized Crye-Leike Relocation Services as an A+ Rated Broker.

“Crye-Leike Relocation Services has been such an asset to the Crye-Leike company overall,” said Crye-Leike Owner and CEO Harold Crye. “We have seen significant growth within the last few years, and receiving these recognitions validates the strength of our relocation divisions and leadership from the management staff.”

All five relocation directors offered the collective statement that, “The primary focus of our relocation team is to provide a superior level of service to all our referral sources and their transferees. Being recognized by two top relocation management companies strengthens our commitment to this service, and we are grateful for the recognition.”

Crye-Leike Relocation Services is a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. For more information, please visit www.clhomes.com/relocation.