Experts to Dive Deep on Diversity and Women Leadership at ‘Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year’ 2021

Diversity is an ongoing discussion, especially within the real estate space. While there’s been progress over the last several years—especially through the National Association of REALTORS’® latest campaigns, including ACT and its Diversity Initiative Grant program—there is still work to be done.

During RISMedia’s inaugural “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year” event, being held virtually on Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST and co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), four of real estate’s most dynamic female leaders will discuss the most pressing issues ahead for 2021, from diversity and inclusion to leadership and training, and why the female perspective is needed now more than ever.

Content Square 1.

The session, “Women in Real Estate: Addressing Leadership and Diversity in 2021,” will broadcast at 11:35 a.m. EST. Tune in and hear from:

Cindy Ariosa

2021 Liaison for Large Firms & Industry Relations

National Association of REALTORS®

Kendall Bonner

Broker/Owner

RE/MAX Capital Realty

Content Square 2.

Sherry Chris

President & CEO

Expansion Brands Portfolio, Realogy Holdings Corp.

Teresa Palacios Smith

Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer

HomeServices of America

Click here to register and receive a 50 percent discount! All registrants will receive a complimentary digital copy of RISMedia’s “Ultimate Team Guide” as a holiday giveaway ($50 value).

Content Square 3.

You’ll also want to tune into some of our other captivating sessions featuring additional expert women leaders, among them:

Broker Track

“New Year, New Game Plan: Broker Strategies for 2021”

Agent Track

“More Than Just Likes: A Blueprint for Online Success”

Receive actionable strategies and tips for success from:

– Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

– Sue Yannaccone, Realogy Franchise Group

– Sheena Baker, CarMarc Realty Group

– Wendy Forsythe, Fathom Realty

– Marki Lemons Ryhal, ReMarkiTable LLC

– Laura Ryan, The Marc Ryan Group, RE/MAX Victory

– and many more



Register now and receive 50 percent off your single-event ticket price.



Event Sponsors



Diamond

National Association of REALTORS® Center for REALTOR Development

Real Estate Webmasters

Platinum

MoxiWorks

Master

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Century 21 Real Estate

Lone Wolf Technologies

Realtors Property Resource, LLC

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.



Host

American Home Shield

Home Security of America

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Real Estate Express

Rocket Mortgage

eXp Realty

Inside Real Estate

Brokermint

Event

Buyside

Chime Technologies

David Knox Productions, Inc.

dynaConnections

Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

Sherri Johnson Coaching

Wise Agent

HomeTeam Inspection Service