Experts to Dive Deep on Diversity and Women Leadership at ‘Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year’ 2021

Diversity is an ongoing discussion, especially within the real estate space. While there’s been progress over the last several years—especially through the National Association of REALTORS’® latest campaigns, including ACT and its Diversity Initiative Grant program—there is still work to be done.
During RISMedia’s inaugural “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year” event, being held virtually on Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST and co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), four of real estate’s most dynamic female leaders will discuss the most pressing issues ahead for 2021, from diversity and inclusion to leadership and training, and why the female perspective is needed now more than ever.
The session, “Women in Real Estate: Addressing Leadership and Diversity in 2021,” will broadcast at 11:35 a.m. EST. Tune in and hear from:
Cindy Ariosa
2021 Liaison for Large Firms & Industry Relations
National Association of REALTORS®
Kendall Bonner
Broker/Owner
RE/MAX Capital Realty
Sherry Chris
President & CEO
Expansion Brands Portfolio, Realogy Holdings Corp.
Teresa Palacios Smith
Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer
HomeServices of America
Click here to register and receive a 50 percent discount! All registrants will receive a complimentary digital copy of RISMedia’s “Ultimate Team Guide” as a holiday giveaway ($50 value).
You’ll also want to tune into some of our other captivating sessions featuring additional expert women leaders, among them:
Broker Track
“New Year, New Game Plan: Broker Strategies for 2021”
Agent Track
“More Than Just Likes: A Blueprint for Online Success”
Receive actionable strategies and tips for success from:
– Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
– Sue Yannaccone, Realogy Franchise Group
– Sheena Baker, CarMarc Realty Group
– Wendy Forsythe, Fathom Realty
– Marki Lemons Ryhal, ReMarkiTable LLC
– Laura Ryan, The Marc Ryan Group, RE/MAX Victory
– and many more
Register now and receive 50 percent off your single-event ticket price.
Event Sponsors
Diamond
National Association of REALTORS® Center for REALTOR Development
Real Estate Webmasters
Platinum
MoxiWorks
Master
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Century 21 Real Estate
Lone Wolf Technologies
Realtors Property Resource, LLC
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
Host
American Home Shield
Home Security of America
Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®
Real Estate Express
Rocket Mortgage
eXp Realty
Inside Real Estate
Brokermint
Event
Buyside
Chime Technologies
David Knox Productions, Inc.
dynaConnections
Institute for Luxury Home Marketing
Sherri Johnson Coaching
Wise Agent
HomeTeam Inspection Service