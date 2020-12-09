LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Selects RESAAS to Power Referrals to All Members

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance recently announced it has selected RESAAS to house its member referral business and lead optimization services across North America.

Founded in June 2020, the Alliance is an all-inclusive organization dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership. The Alliance has more than 50 chapters in the United States and Puerto Rico.

“We’re incredibly excited about the opportunity to introduce our members to the cutting-edge technology and common-sense solutions that RESAAS offers through its global interface. Add in the sterling reputation of their company and this is a great fit for the Alliance,” said Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. “The RESAAS platform will allow the Alliance to deliver a proven and organized referral solution to and for our members. It will also give our members the opportunity to participate in a lead-generation community which is over 450,000 strong. We are excited to continue our advocacy mission alongside RESAAS, enabling both organizations to grow awareness, membership, referral business and industry value together.”

Members of the Alliance can choose to upgrade to RESAAS Premium for $50 per month or RESAAS Ultimate for $100 per month. Under the terms of the one-year renewable agreement executed on Nov. 21, 2020, revenue generated will be shared between RESAAS and the Alliance, which plans to utilize its portion to endow scholarships and provide financial assistance to agents starting their careers.

“RESAAS is a global real estate community for all agents from all brokerages in all countries. We believe in inclusion and are proud to partner with the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance,” said RESAAS CEO Tom Rossiter. “RESAAS will provide members of The Alliance with our award-winning referral platform, generating insights into housing demand, migration trends and relocation patterns.”

RESAAS joins other established organizations within the real estate industry that The Alliance has secured strategic relationships with. These include Engel & Völkers, Realogy Franchise Group, Truist Mortgage and First American Title.

Source: LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance