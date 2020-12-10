Cinch Home Services Introduces Sloane Levy as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel

Cinch Home Services (Cinch has appointed Sloane Levy to the role of chief administrative officer and general counsel. In this role, Levy will oversee legal, compliance, risk management, facility operations and business continuity planning, among other administrative functions.

“Sloane’s diverse operational experience and proven ability to help companies reach the next level in their evolution make her the perfect match for Cinch,” said Steve Upshaw, Cinch CEO. “I look forward to seeing Sloane work collaboratively across functions to further drive Cinch’s growth and transformation. Together with Sloane and the rest of our leadership team, we will advance our vision of a Cinch solution in every U.S. household.”

Levy holds over 25 years of experience driving results across corporate strategy, product development, mergers and acquisitions, business development and marketing. Throughout the course of her career, she has provided legal, compliance and regulatory oversight, including complex litigation and corporate governance.

Prior to joining Cinch, Levy held a variety of leadership positions and most recently served as chief operating officer of Outten & Golden, an employment law firm, where she was responsible for all non-legal aspects of operations, including finance, litigation operations, marketing, human resources and information technology. She also served as director of Business Development at Paul, Weiss, Rifkin, Warton & Garrison as well as several roles at Affinion Group including chief administrative officer; president, Membership; and executive vice president and general counsel. During her tenure at Affinion, she managed product, sales and business development of a business unit, oversaw the global legal and compliance function, supervised the global human resources function, coordinated global public relations and reputation management, and identified and implemented facilities consolidation opportunities to drive greater efficiencies.

Levy holds a law degree from George Washington University’s National Law Center in Washington, D.C, and a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Government from Clark University in Worcester, MA.



For more information, please visit www.cinchhomeservices.com.