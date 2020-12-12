RISMedia Recognized by National Association of Real Estate Editors

RISMedia was recently recognized by the National Association of Real Estate Editors (NAREE) during their 70th Annual Journalism Competition.

RISMedia was awarded the following:

Bronze Award – Best Blog

“4 Easy Staging Tips You Haven’t Thought About” on RISMedia’s Housecall

Judges’ comment: In “4 Easy Staging Tips You Haven’t Thought About,” Dominguez gives good tips in bold-face type—and then fills in with details from her reporting. For example, she urges people to put themselves in the buyer’s shoes and to use their noses. Any smell? Light some candles and open the windows to let home air out for an hour or two. Too much junk—er, treasures? Rent a storage unit. This is important reader service.

Honorable Mention – Best Newsletter, Real Estate

RISMedia’s Daily e-News



Judges’ comment: In its daily roundup, RISMedia leads with an item on whether personality assessments are a true measure of agent success. The newsletter mainly links to RISMedia’s top stories and industry news—but that makes sense for readers who want to skim for highlights. How can they best use social media without spending money? (Among other things, use hashtags and promote local activities on Twitter.) The newsletter is no frills but gives helpful news its readers can use.

According to NAREE, the Journalism Awards recognize excellence in reporting, writing and editing stories about residential and commercial real estate.

You can find our Housecall blog at www.blog.rismedia.com, and subscribe to our free daily newsletter, which provides industry best practices and tips for success as well as the latest in real estate news and trends, by clicking here.