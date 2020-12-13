NAR Responds as CFPB Unveils Update to Qualified Mortgage Rule

National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) President Charlie Oppler issued the following statement after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thurs., Dec. 10 released its final qualified mortgage rule, replacing the QM patch before its scheduled expiration on Jan.10, 2021.

Oppler, who was installed as NAR’s 2021 president last month, joined 2020 President Vince Malta on a phone call with CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger to express their appreciation for the agency’s efforts and to stress the need to continue refining the rule to maximize consumer access and affordability under all economic conditions.

“The National Association of REALTORS® commends the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Director Kraninger for replacing the QM rule and its onerous 43 percent debt-to-income requirement while working to balance the best interests of consumers, American real estate and our nation’s economy,” said Oppler, a REALTOR® from Franklin Lakes, N.J., and the CEO of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. “As underwriting remains critical to the American Dream of homeownership, NAR believes this final rule must be flexible enough to serve all communities, including individuals with non-traditional income documentation. And with the pandemic straining the finances of so many, it’s even more critical for the rule to intentionally consider and address the ongoing impact on housing access and affordability.”



