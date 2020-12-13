Taking Control: Real Estate’s Largest Virtual Event Focuses on Preparing for What’s to Come

A general motif in 2020 has been, “I’m no longer surprised by anything.” From a global health crisis to mounting concerns about global warming to large-scale protests against discrimination, this year has been packed to the brim with life-changing events. Despite the current environment, however, the industry should keep in mind to always leave room for surprises or risk being left behind, unable to adapt to new market shifts.

During RISMedia’s inaugural “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year” event, co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and being held virtually on Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, the industry’s top experts are gathering to share how agents and brokers can prepare for the unknown so they are armed with the tools and knowledge to succeed no matter what comes next.

These sessions in particular will address next year’s uncertainty and how they can take control and prepare for it:

Opening Session: A Road Map for the Year Ahead

Bob Goldberg, CEO, NAR

Charles Oppler, 2021 President, NAR

John Featherston, CEO & Publisher, RISMedia

Keynote Address: Success Strategies for 2021

Brian Buffini, Founder & Chairman, Buffini & Company

Economic Update: Predicting the Unpredictable

Dr. Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist & Senior Vice President of Research, NAR

Broker Track – New Year, New Game Plan: Broker Strategies for 2021

Helen Hanna Casey, CEO, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Adam Contos, CEO, RE/MAX

Chris Stuart, CEO & President, HSF Affiliates LLC, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Sue Yannaccone, President & CEO, Realogy Franchise Group

Agent Track – Making the LEAP! Game-Changing Business Strategies for a 7-Figure Income

Jon Bye, Managing Broker, Jon Bye & Associates

Davin Emmons, REALTOR®, HomeSmart Evergreen Realty

Paulette Greene, REALTOR®, The Ebby Halliday Companies

Tina Hivnor, COO, The Michael Kaim Team, Berkshire Hathaway Professional Realty

Sherri Johnson, Coach, Speaker, Consultant at Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting



