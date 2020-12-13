Sandy Fine Promoted at BHHS New England, New York and Westchester Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties announced the expansion of Sandy Fine’s role within the company to oversee the firm’s Avon, Granby, Simsbury and Torrington offices. Prior to assuming this position, Fine served as Granby and Simsbury Office Leader.

“Sandy’s extensive knowledge of the Farmington Valley real estate market and outstanding leadership skills made her the natural choice for this position,” said Candace Adams, CEO and president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties. “Sandy will play an essential role in continuing the growth of these offices and will provide support to our exceptional sales executives.”

Fine has spent 43 years in the industry, more than half of them as a manager and office leader. Her knowledge also includes new development sales and marketing. Fine has been an integral member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices team since 2010.

Content Square 1.

“Sandy’s passion and alignment with our core values are unparalleled,” added Meryl Freedman, vice president of Leadership Development of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties, said. “Her leadership of the Simsbury and Granby offices has been exceptional, and we are delighted to have her now leading our Avon and Torrington teams as well.”

Fine is a past Greater Hartford Association of REALTORS® President, was named Office Leader of the Year in 2010 and 2018 and is also the recipient of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Roundtable Award—awarded to the top BHHS Offices worldwide.

“My dedication to inspiring and coaching sales executives to achieve their goals is one that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices shares,” Fine said. “I am excited to work alongside the Avon, Granby, Simsbury and Torrington sales executives, and to play a vital role in expanding our presence in the Farmington Valley.”

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.bhhsneproperties.com, www.bhhsNYproperties.com or www.bhhsWestchester.com.

