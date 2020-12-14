HGAR Foundation Presents $2,000 Donation to Feeding Westchester

The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR), recently presented a check for $2,000 to Feeding Westchester. The Elmsford-based organization is the heart of a network that sources and distributes food and resources to feed people who are hungry in every town in Westchester.

Feeding Westchester sources food from some 80 farmers, wholesalers and retailers, which is inspected, sorted and packed at its 30,000-square-foot distribution center. Trucks then deliver food through to over 300 partner food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and day care centers.

Feeding Westchester also provides nourishing choices that support wellness, health and strength, donating more than three million pounds annually of fresh, produce like carrots, apples, berries and leafy greens to hungry families across Westchester. Fruits and vegetables make up almost 40 percent of the food distributed.

“We are grateful to the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation for their support,” said Karen C. Erren, president and CEO, Feeding Westchester. “As a record number of individuals experience food insecurity for the first time this holiday season, the foundation’s gift will help ensure that there is food on the tables of our neighbors in need.”

In addition, Feeding Westchester provides children with the nutritious, kid-friendly and easy-to-prepare food they need on the weekends. Each year, they assemble almost 60,000 “BackPacks” of child-friendly meals. Each pack contains more than seven pounds of food, which is enough for six meals or more that kids can microwave or prepare even when adults aren’t home.

Since 2014, the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation has donated thousands of dollars to charities and non-profits throughout the Hudson Valley. The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation participates in qualified community-based charities who serve the housing, hunger, health, happiness and humane needs of citizens everywhere.



For more information, please visit www.hgrealtorfoundation.com.