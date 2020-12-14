Trust, Tradition and Market Leadership

Michael Guthrie

CEO

Roy Wheeler Realty Company, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Charlottesville, Va.

www.roywheeler.com

Region served: Charlottesville, Zion Crossroads, Greene County, Crozet and Western Albemarle County, Albemarle County, as well as Central Virginia

Years in real estate: 40

Number of offices: 4

Number of agents: 90+

What’s your secret to staying relevant in today’s ever-changing real estate landscape?

Knowing the numbers is extremely important—whether it’s watching what is selling on a weekly basis or paying close attention to the social media posts that receive the most engagement. I also think asking our agents and their clients how we can best serve them on a regular basis is key.

How do you stay in touch with your clients?

That’s an interesting question these days due to COVID-19. It has been a challenge, but we’ve used Zoom effectively, and we also created an agent-only Facebook page. In addition, I’ve used SurveyMonkey and have created videos that are sent out to everyone on the team. One old-fashioned thing I’ve been doing is using an 11 x 17-inch agent roster to check off the individuals I’ve interacted with. This way, I have a visual of who I need to be purposeful about reaching out to during the week.

Where does your market stand in regard to reopening in the midst of COVID?

We are still seen as an essential service but with restrictions. Our offices are open, but with very strict protocols in place. We have not done any training or agent gathering at the time of this interview.

How do you attract the top agents in your area?

I’m not a high-pressure recruiter. I like to attract folks by creating fans of my own people so that they will share how much they enjoy our culture with other agents. I also work hard to build relationships with other agents so that if they’re thinking of making a move, I will be top of mind.

What are some of the ways you go the extra mile for your agents?

I’m always accessible, so my agents know they can count on a quick response unless I am tied up. I try to lead with a servant-hearted attitude, meaning my attitude needs to be “How can I help?” The agents know I have their back and will make a deal work even if it’s going to cost the company money.

Where do you see your business in five years?

We’ll still be a company that offers quality service in a professional way, offering trust, tradition and market leadership. We’ll need to be even better with technology than we are today because how people look at and buy homes in the future will be much different. COVID-19, in my opinion, has moved this paradigm forward already.

