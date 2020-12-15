Coldwell Banker Adds 10 Affiliated Companies Through Inclusive Ownership Program in 2020

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy brand, announced 10 brokerages joined the brand as part of its Inclusive Ownership program in 2020. This industry-first franchise approach, first announced in February, was created as a way to increase representation of minority, women, LGBTQ+ and veteran entrepreneurs in the real estate industry.

Coldwell Banker Action Holdings

Grand Island, Neb.

Owned by Amber Schuppan

Coldwell Banker Omni Group

Santa Ana, Calif.

Owned by Tina Maria and Rich Hernandez

Coldwell Banker Commercial Northland

Flagstaff, Ariz.

Owned by Becky McBride



Coldwell Banker Signature

Oxford, Miss.

Owned by Martin and Barbara Mesecke

Coldwell Banker EvenBay Real Estate

Warren, Ohio

Owned by Janice Stevens, Michael Stevens and Forrest Kobayashi

Coldwell Banker Commercial Global 1

Snellville, Ga.

Owned by Ray Mokhberi

Coldwell Banker Sneller Real Estate

Allegan, Mich.

Owned by Carol and Randy Sneller

Coldwell Banker Lewis & Associates

Springfield, Mo.

Owned by Michelle Lewis an Jessie Gilliland



Coldwell Banker Hometown Real Estate

Lake Worth, Fla.

Owned by Nancy Uhlman

Coldwell Banker Picket Fences

Land O’Lakes, Fla.

Owned by Booker Pickett

“I am extremely proud to welcome these 10 new brokerages to the Coldwell Banker brand. I am confident Coldwell Banker will be the place where these businesses find long-term growth and success. I also believe adding this group and future Inclusive Ownership firms will enhance Coldwell Banker’s long-term performance, as we benefit from diverse perspectives,” said Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate. “Personally, I have found our newly established mentorship program to be mutually beneficial as we learn just as much from our newest affiliated leaders as they do from our executive leadership team. It is our goal as a brand to serve communities and professionals who have been traditionally underrepresented as property and business owners to build a culture of inclusion and equity, and ultimately build wealth for diverse communities and promote home ownership for all.”

As part of the program, each new brokerage that affiliates with the Coldwell Banker brand will not pay an initial franchise fee and will receive financial incentives to support diverse business owners in the critical first two years of business. Benefits include up to $100,000 of funding, royalty fee rebates, education and mentorship. Owners will also receive membership and conference registration for an industry partner group of choice, such as the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, the Asian Real Estate Association of America and the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.

“Since launching our Inclusive Ownership program in February, we’ve had great interest from talented real estate brokers. As real estate markets remain brisk across the country, this is an opportune time to join the brand, as consumers look for the advice and professionalism that Coldwell Banker agents offer,” said Liz Gehringer, chief operating officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate. “With the Inclusive Ownership program, our goal is to provide financial incentives and support in those crucial first few years of business so that entrepreneurs from all backgrounds can build a robust business and serve the real estate needs of every individual.”

Many of the newly affiliated owners come to the Coldwell Banker brand with decades of real estate experience and expertise in their markets. Some served their communities as independent brokerages and are now joining the Coldwell Banker brand while others made the leap to broker-ownership for the first time. These owners represent a diverse group of women, Asian-American, African American, Hispanic, and veteran entrepreneurs. They serve a wide array of communities, from cities to small towns and represent almost every geographic region of the continental United States.

“When I found out I was the first Black owner to be part of the Inclusive Ownership program, my first thought was: Let’s change that! I’m excited and willing to do whatever it takes to bring more Black broker/owners to the brand, because the real estate industry is long overdue for a change,” said Pickett. “Initiatives like Coldwell Banker’s Inclusive Ownership program are one important step in getting more Black real estate professionals into ownership. I’m proud to be part of a company that prioritizes home ownership and wealth generation for all people, especially those who have historically been left out of those opportunities.”

For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.