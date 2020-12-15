Diversity Influencer Virgen Torres-Soto Joins CENTURY 21 Real Estate

Virgen Torres-Soto, diversity influencer and native of Puerto Rico, recently announced that, after 13 years of helping thousands of greater Orlando/Kissimmee-area homebuyers, home sellers and investors, she has chosen to affiliate with, and do business as, CENTURY 21 Four Corners Realty. Torres-Soto said she chose Century 21 Real Estate LLC for its comprehensive tech, marketing and coaching offerings to help her 30 agents find and close more deals, and deliver extraordinary experiences to their real estate clients and customers.

“Starting a new real estate business during a pandemic may sound like a gamble, but it’s one I am willing to take,” said Torres-Soto, whose multi-lingual firm features relentless sales professionals from Central and South America. “I have every confidence in my team of agents, and with access to the CENTURY 21 productivity platform, we will go above and beyond, elevate our way of doing business and give 121 percent to our clients and customers.”

Torres-Soto said the client-centric approach she’s had since starting in the business in 2007 aligns perfectly with the culture at Century 21 Real Estate. “We coach, measure and recruit our people on experiences and quality service ratings so that they are able to master the art of delivering the extraordinary and to bring it to life every day.”



“This is extraordinary news for us but more importantly, it’s even better for the people and communities in the greater Orlando/Kissimmee region,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Virgen is a driven leader who dreams big and moves fast, and her agents and their clients know that she will always go the extra mile on their behalf.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.