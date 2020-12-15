Watson Realty Corp. Celebrates 55 Year Anniversary

Watson Realty Corp. is celebrating 55 years of providing services to homebuyers and sellers.

On this day in 1965, William “Bill” A. Watson, Jr. founded Watson Realty Corp. with nothing but a small office in Jacksonville, Fla. He dreamed of creating a people-oriented company sensitive to the needs, wants and desires of its customers. Now after building on his dream, philosophy and core values, Watson Realty has grown to 48 offices and over 1,400 sales associates across Florida and South Georgia.

Bill Watson said, “We are so fortunate to celebrate these 55 wonderful years in the real estate profession and to provide so many people the opportunity to achieve the great American dream of homeownership. Owning real estate builds wealth, provides security and improves quality of life.”

Over the years, Watson has expended its services to include mortgage, title, insurance, property management, community association management, construction, plumbing, HVAC, electric and real estate school under its Family of Services to better serve customer’s needs and the community. Watson said the company remains committed to legendary quality of service, providing real estate solutions throughout the buying and selling experience. This next year, Watson will roll out an all-new website.

Watson is participating in RISMedia’s “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year” virtual event, co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® and being held on Jan. 7. Tune in to Watson’s session—”How to Compete in a Changing Brokerage Landscape,” which takes place at 12:45 p.m. EST.

