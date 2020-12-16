HUD Awards Nearly $5 Million for Revitalization Plans in 11 Neighborhoods

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson recently awarded nearly $5 million to 11 communities to help create plans to redevelop severely distressed HUD assisted housing and revitalize neighborhoods. Funded through HUD’s Choice Neighborhoods program, these grants will help local leaders craft comprehensive, homegrown plans to revitalize and transform these neighborhoods.

“Today’s grants will help to jump start the plans for immense positive change in 11 of our Nation’s often-neglected neighborhoods,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “I look forward to seeing their plans come to fruition as we help to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty and set our neighbors back onto a path of self-sufficiency.”

“The Choice Neighborhoods Program goes far beyond providing new housing, it improves opportunities for residents and creates real and lasting change at the community level,” said Assistant Secretary Hunter Kurtz.

Content Square 1.

HUD is awarding Choice Neighborhoods Planning grants to the following communities:

Akron, Ohio

Area: Summit Lake

Amount: $450,000

Cincinnati, Ohio

Area: West End

Amount: $410,000

Content Square 2.

Houston, Texas

Area: Houston Third Ward

Amount: $450,000

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Area: Northside Choice – Allegheny Dwellings

Amount: $450,000

Fresno, Calif.

Area: California Avenue Neighborhood – Southwest Fresno

Amount: $450,000

Content Square 3.

Montgomery, Ala.

Area: Centennial Hill

Amount: $450,000

Easton, Pa.

Area: West Ward

Amount: $450,000

Fayetteville

Area: Murchison Road Corridor

Amount: $450,000

Toledo, Ohio

Area: McClinton Nunn-Junction

Amount: $450,000

Atlantic City, N.J.

Area: Stanley S. Holmes Village / Westside

Amount: $450,000

Atlanta, Ga.

Area: Bowen Choice Neighborhood

Amount: $450,000

HUD’s Choice Neighborhoods program promotes a comprehensive approach to transforming neighborhoods struggling to address the interconnected challenges of distressed housing, inadequate schools, poor health, high crime and historic disinvestment.

Choice Neighborhoods is focused on three core goals:



1. Housing: Replace distressed public and assisted housing with high-quality mixed-income housing that is well-managed and responsive to the needs of the surrounding neighborhood.

2. People: Improve outcomes of households living in the target housing related to employment and income, health and children’s education.

3. Neighborhood: Create the conditions necessary for public and private reinvestment in distressed neighborhoods to offer the kinds of amenities and assets, including safety, good schools and commercial activity, that are important to families’ choices about their community.

Through Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grants, local governments, housing authorities, residents, nonprofits, tribal authorities, private developers, school districts, police departments and other civic organizations create a common vision and develop effective strategies to revitalize their neighborhood. The resulting Transformation Plan lays the foundation for revitalizing the distressed public and/or assisted housing units, transforming the surrounding neighborhood, and promoting opportunities for families.

Source: HUD