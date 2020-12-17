Fathom Holdings Enters Michigan Market and Announces New Hire

Fathom Holdings Inc., a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, LLC, recently announced that it has entered the Michigan market. The company now operates in 27 states and 113 local markets.

With a newly obtained license to operate in Michigan, Fathom initially is focusing on 17 communities, comprising five of the most populous cities in the state, including Dearborn, Livonia and Farmington Hills.

Fathom also announced it has hired Kay Ready as its Southeast Michigan district director. Ready has more than 25 years of sales experience, including eight years in residential real estate. Earlier in her career, she was a district sales manager at Avon.

“Entering Michigan brings us another step closer to our goal of serving every state in the country,” said Fathom CEO Joshua Harley. “Expected growth in Michigan’s population over the next five years should contribute to continued increased housing demand in the state. We’re excited to have Kay leading the charge, and we welcome her to the Fathom family.

“Our ability to enter new markets efficiently gives us a strong platform for geographic expansion. We plan to continue identifying new markets, while also using our unique commission structure and strong culture to recruit new agents and residential real estate brokerage firms. Our team is successfully executing our long-term plan, and we believe we remain on the right track to deliver increasing value to all of our stakeholders,” Harley added.

For more information, please visit www.fathomrealty.com.