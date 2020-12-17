5 Last-Minute Gifts for Real Estate Agents

The holidays are here and in full swing. You may be looking for a last-minute gift for the real estate agent in your life. Here are some top gift ideas to help agents grow their business or to help them relax after a long day.

1. Real Estate Books

As we’ve seen changes in technology and the economy, there have been a ton of new ways for agents to generate new leads, network with other agents and nurture their contacts. One way you can help agents find ways to generate business with new strategies is with real estate books. These books are filled with tested strategies that agents might find useful in their business.

2. Upgrade the Home Office

Many real estate agents are spending more time working from home than they have in the past. Whether they need a new printer, a filing cabinet or a potted plant to make their space more inviting, this year is a great time to offer real estate agents a home-office-inspired gift. For some additional tips finding the perfect home office upgrade, check out this blog.

3. Accessories for the Car

Real estate agents spend the majority of their time in their car driving to and from listings and meetings. Any gifts that can help them make the most of their travel time are a great option! Some items that may make their commute time more enjoyable or productive include accessories to connect their phone to their car’s audio system, a roadside emergency kit or car/trunk storage accessories.

4. Audio/Video Equipment

Marketers have been harping on about the importance of video marketing for years now, but there’s still a fairly limited number of real estate agents creating video content. Help your agent step into the spotlight and become a local influencer with a smartphone-compatible microphone or light. For some help with finding the perfect video equipment to get started, go here.

5. Relaxation

A career in real estate can be very rewarding, but it isn’t without its stressors. Help the real estate agent in your life kick back and relax with a gift card to their favorite coffee shop, a bottle of wine or a gift basket filled with their favorite treats.

Real estate agents work hard, and finding the perfect gift for the other agents in your life isn’t always easy. Connect with a growing community of real estate agents in the Secrets of Top Selling Agents Facebook group to ask questions and join in on current conversations.



Patty McNease is vice president of Brand Marketing for Homes.com. For more information, please visit marketing.homes.com.

