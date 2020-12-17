Home-Staging Tips for Winter 2021

With the holiday season in full swing, it’s only natural that you’re not focusing on your 2021 business plan at the moment. However, you’d be wise to freshen up on some home-staging ideas when you find some free time in between wrapping presents.

Like most real estate professionals, it’s likely been months since you last conducted home showings in earnest. With a vaccine now rolling out, it seems likely that we’ll start slowly heading toward a new normal over the course of 2021 and, with that, more and more buyers will be interested in in-person showings after the new year. Here are some home-staging tips to consider:

Keep It Toasty

Nothing feels more inviting during a frigid winter than being greeted by a wall of warmth when you enter a home you’re considering buying. Before potential buyers arrive, be sure to turn the thermostat up a couple of degrees, because giving them any reason to linger a little longer should be one of your goals.

Clear the Walkways

Of course, safety must always be your top priority when showing a home. You should always ensure that buyers can safely enter and exit any property that you bring them to. Aside from shoveling, make sure all walkways and steps have been properly salted so as to neutralize any potential slipping hazards.

Let the Light In

Winters can inherently feel dark and dreary so don’t add to that ambiance by keeping shades and blinds shuttered. Make sure you let a lot of natural light in during showings; doing so can have a positive impact on how buyers view a home. Also, if you plan on showing any areas that don’t get a lot of sunlight, like a basement, be sure to turn on plenty of lights.

Agents, what are some other tactics you’re employing to ensure that your home showings are more inviting in 2021?

