How Top Producers Spend More Time Selling

Focusing on the most critical part of the real estate cycle and using mobile-friendly tech solutions enables real estate professionals to devote more time to sales.

Top real estate producers achieve their success by devoting more of their time to selling. What do they know and do that other real estate professionals don’t? Simply put, they’ve learned to focus their efforts on the most important part of the real estate cycle. They’re able to focus their efforts by using technology efficiently to help them stay organized and customer-centric in an ever-changing environment.

The Buyer’s Journey

Top producers understand that delivering great experiences to their buyers and sellers is where the magic happens—and directly impacts their own reputation and success. With this in mind, they concentrate on the three stages of the buyer’s journey: the awareness stage, the consideration stage and the decision stage.

Top producers invest considerable time in the awareness stage. This is where they really get to know their clients, gather information and establish a positive relationship.

In the consideration stage, they thoroughly research the market based on their client’s needs, wants and expectations. This stage ensures that top producers deliver an on-point, targeted experience. The up-front work culminates in the decision stage, in which the client is able to confidently move forward by accepting or making an offer based on their real estate professional’s insight and research.

By effectively managing these stages of the buyer’s journey, top producers are more likely to close sales faster, make their commissions faster, get referrals from their delighted clients faster and start the buying/selling journey with new clients—you guessed it—faster.

Technology to the Rescue

Sounds great, right? But, how are top producers able to spend more of their time selling? They’ve learned to focus on what matters most—delivering great experiences for their buyers and sellers—by leveraging mobile-friendly technology solutions for administrative tasks. Here are five areas in which technology makes a difference.

Managing Showings and Appointments

Efficiency is vital to top producers’ success, especially when it comes to managing appointments and showings on the go. Automating these most basic, yet critical, tasks saves time and keeps them organized, which enables them to be more productive.

Communicating Effectively With Clients

Top producers rely on one central platform for communicating with clients. It’s more efficient than using multiple channels, and it ensures that everyone knows where to send or receive messages. This can make all the difference when buying or selling in a competitive market.



3. Getting Instant Access to Market Data

Whether they’re assessing a listing price or helping a client navigate a hot market, top producers depend on instant access to market data, right down to street level. On-target data provides them with the information to direct their client’s journey successfully.



Keeping a Busy Day on Track and Adjusting Their Schedule as Needed

Circumstances change not only because properties quickly come on and go off the market, but because of clients’ changing preferences and availability. Top producers pivot quickly and seamlessly; automated showing rescheduling on the go prevents wasted time and inefficient gaps in their day’s showing schedule.



Leveraging a Property Access Solution

Effective property access management is key, literally, to efficiency and reliability. Top producers use electronic lockboxes that interface with their mobile devices to quickly and easily assign and unassign a lockbox; access the key; receive instant notifications when a property is accessed; schedule secure temporary access for out-of-area agents and vendors; and more.

Top producers know that the proper focus and the right tools contribute to their ongoing success.

