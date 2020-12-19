Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Real Estate Agents

Many real estate agents got into the industry because they love helping others. In fact, most successful agents got that way by giving their time and expertise so generously. At holiday time, give back to the real estate pro in your life with one of these meaningful gifts that are guaranteed to thrill while also helping them run their business each day.

Give Business School in a Box

If your favorite real estate agent is always trying to learn more and develop the operations side of the business, they’ll love The Ten-Day MBA. This updated guide gathers together the best thinking from the top business schools in the country and puts it all together in one easy-to-understand volume. They’ll learn the ins and outs of finance, marketing and management in their spare time and put it to use to grow the business of their dreams.

Give the Gift of More Power

A real estate agent’s whole business is run from his or her cell phone. Make sure your favorite agent never runs out of power when you give them a cell phone charging case like the ones made by Zero Lemon. These cases help keep phones running almost twice as long between charges, ensuring that they never run out of juice when a deal is on the line.

Give the Gift of Bright Ideas

To ensure they always keep track of their latest marketing idea or blog post topic, give them a classic notebook like the ones made by Moleskine. There’s a reason that this Italian company has developed legions of fans and followers since its founding in 1997—their simple designs and high-quality materials make idea generation a pleasure.

Give the Gift of Productivity

Your favorite real estate pro spends so much time in the car; make that time count with a subscription to Audible. Whether they love novels or the latest business strategy, an Audible subscription helps optimize all of that time on the road so that they can get more out of every drive. In addition, with the Listen Anywhere feature, they can pick up right where they left off across all of their devices, so they never miss a moment.

Give the Gift of Energy

It’s no secret that real estate agents run on caffeine. Keep them fueled longer with a sleek and useful Yeti coffee tumbler. Available in a variety of colors and styles, these cups will keep their favorite coffee hot for hours so they can stay on-the-go and on top of things. Prefer cold brew? Yeti can keep it icy cold for more than 24 hours.

Give the Gift of Learning

For the real estate agent in your life who never stops trying to do more, be more and grow their real estate expertise, give the gift of professional development. Let them take their continuing education courses for next year or hire a coach to help them take their business to the next level. It’s the gift that keeps on giving throughout their real estate career.

Any of these gifts are sure to be a hit with the real estate pro on your gift list. The best part? Each of these items will come in handy every single day. That means that your favorite real estate agent will think of you, and your generosity, every single day as well.

