Ways Agents Can Give Back This Holiday Season

The holidays are the perfect time of year to nurture existing client relationships and engage in community outreach. We consulted top real estate coach, Sherri Johnson, to learn how agents can give back during the holidays.

1. Host a virtual client appreciation event.

Celebrate your clients and show them you appreciate their business—and the relationship you’ve developed—by hosting a fun virtual event like a trivia or bingo night. Provide fun giveaways for the winners to encourage attendance. It’s a great way to stay top-of-mind with your clients and foster a sense of community while adhering to safety guidelines outlined by the CDC.

2. Donate to a local cause.

Another way to give back this holiday season is to donate to your favorite local charity. Sponsoring a family, helping the local food bank or dropping off supplies at an animal shelter are just a few examples of ways to give back. Post about it on your social media pages or in your monthly newsletter to raise awareness for these causes and charities.



3. Reach out to your past clients.

Take the time to thank past clients around the holidays. Not only is it a nice gesture, but it’s also a good way to stay top-of-mind and grow your referral network. You might mail out a holiday card or send out a holiday newsletter via email to wish former clients and their families a warm and happy holiday season. You could also send out branded gifts to clients who have given you referrals within the past year.

When it comes to selecting a gift item, Johnson recommends picking something that people use every day or almost every day “like the retractable straws that are big.” Phone chargers are another popular choice. Or, she says, “you could have three different giveaways and let them pick one.”

However you choose to give back to past clients this holiday season, take the opportunity to remind them of your real estate services and encourage them to stay connected. For example, Johnson explains, you can grow your online presence by sending an email to your clients “that says how grateful you are for the relationship and that you would love to have them visit your new, updated Facebook page so they can follow you and see about everything real estate-related that’s happening in their community.”

4. Sponsor a community event.

Another way you can give back this holiday season is to sponsor an event offering free goods or services to people in your local area. Come up with something that members of the community will find helpful or useful. And spread the word so people will know when and where it’s happening.

