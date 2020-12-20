Crye-Leike’s Memphis Region Hits Record Sales

Crye-Leike Real Estate Services announces that it has experienced record yearly sales in its Memphis region. The region, consisting of 22 owned and franchised offices, sold over $2 billion in real estate during 2020, a number that it has not reached since 2006.

Despite the obstacles that 2020 presented, record low mortgage rates, new household formation and heavy buyer interest in moving to less crowded spaces kept the real estate market very competitive, said the company. With proper protocols, Crye-Leike leveraged virtual platforms to conduct business in spite of a global pandemic. This unique shift allowed buyers, sellers and agents alike to continue working and reaching their real estate goals. As one of the few remaining independently owned real estate companies that operates on a regional level, hitting this milestone in its largest region is a huge accomplishment for the company overall, they said.

“Housing is a basic need, and our business is rightly considered an essential service,” said Crye-Leike President of Residential Sales Steve Brown. “Life happens, and we are always ready to help. Thank you to all of our well-trained agents, and to our friends and customers for helping us achieve this remarkable milestone.”



Crye-Leike Real Estate Services is a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. For more information, please visit www.clhomes.com.

