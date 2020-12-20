Emergence of the Modern Agent: Do You Have What It Takes?

Over and over again, across every industry, consumers say that more than anything else, they want to work with sales professionals they trust. That’s why modern real estate agents must prioritize the relationship, not the transaction. They put clients first—always.

To prioritize relationships as a modern agent, it takes the right tool set, knowledge and insight. As Green Ocean TV notes, the modern agent is “educated, equipped and empowered” using the marketing, technology and systems that give them the edge in today’s highly competitive market.

The modern agent needs to have a clear approach and message for homeowners and sellers. Today, that means presenting all the selling solutions available, and using technology to keep up to speed with all of the different options that your clients want to consider.

Diving Into All Selling Possibilities Wins the Listing

Imagine working with a lender that only extends loans to borrowers with 750-plus FICO scores. That lender could work for a lot of buyers, but definitely not for everyone, right? You need a mortgage partner that provides alternatives, solves problems and overcomes hurdles.

Your sellers feel the same when choosing a real estate agent. But providing what they want requires a mindset shift. To be a modern agent, you have to present homeowners with all the selling solutions available. That includes instant offers from iBuyers and buy-before-selling options from bridge solution providers, as well as listing on the open market.

If you don’t, to sellers, it’s like working with a mortgage partner that won’t offer your client a VA loan, even when it’s clearly their best option. How do you think someone feels when they know there’s a better solution for their needs, but their professional advisor doesn’t talk about it?

Perhaps you’re a luxury agent and think discussing every selling option doesn’t apply to you. However, your clients need to understand why a high-end home isn’t going to get an iBuyer instant offer—or they’ll think you just don’t know what choices are available to them.

A modern agent is all about providing alternatives and solving problems, and that helps them win more listings.

Your Home-Court Advantage: Offer Every Selling Solution

Your home-court advantage is the fact that clients want to work with you—and that’s why the modern agent remains at the center of every sales transaction, no matter what path their seller chooses. A modern agent helps clients better understand all selling options and decipher both the process and the financial possibilities. They can provide sellers objective pros and cons for all of their potential choices.

zavvie empowers agents by providing the tools they need to stay at the center of every sale. Because the modern agent owns all selling solutions, they are the real estate expert, which clients expect and value. That’s why you have been successful. Because you brought your client solutions. Why would you fail to offer your sellers new solutions?