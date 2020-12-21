NAR Applauds Congress for Providing Relief to Veterans Who Lost Homes to Natural Disasters

National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) President Charlie Oppler commended the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives for approving H.R. 7105, eliminating fees charged to veterans whose homes have been destroyed by a natural disaster. Earlier this fall, NAR commended Senator Mazie Hirono for championing this policy through her own legislation, S. 4656, the Veteran Home Loan Disaster Recovery Act of 2020.

Under current law, a veteran whose home has been destroyed by a natural disaster is subject to a repeat purchase fee when they use a VA loan to purchase a replacement. H.R. 7105 removes this penalty and clarifies that any veteran who has lost their home to disaster is eligible for the same “initial loan” rates, rather than repeat purchase fees.

“NAR is thrilled that, because of H.R. 7105, the men and women who have put their lives on the line for this country will not be penalized when disaster strikes their families and their homes,” said Oppler, a REALTORS® from Franklin Lakes, N.J., and the CEO of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. “As the economic impact of natural disasters increases in many parts of our country, we applaud Congress for approving this commonsense policy and ensuring the benefits that America’s veterans have earned will still be there under the worst of circumstances.”

Content Square 1.

H.R. 7015 also includes a provision that extends VA loan eligibility to full-time National Guard and Reserve members deployed domestically, making VA loans accessible to active and retired military members who have served their country both at home and abroad.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.