BoomTown Announces Winners of Inaugural Give Back Awards

BoomTown has announce the winners of its inaugural BoomTown Give Back Awards, highlighting members of the real estate community who have gone above and beyond to serve others in 2020. The winners each received a $1,000 prize, and BoomTown’s pledge to donate five dollars per nomination to the Homes for Heroes Foundation, generated an additional $2,585 donation.

“One of our top values at BoomTown is to ‘create amazing experiences,’ so we are particularly excited to celebrate those in our industry who are doing just that, and end 2020 with some truly good news,” said Grier Allen, CEO and president of BoomTown. “With over 300 nominations submitted, it was wonderful to see so many examples of people doing good, bettering their communities, and using their position as a real estate leader to pay it forward.”

2020 BoomTown Give Back Award Recipients:

– The Helping Hand Award: Debbie and Tony Ferrante, RE/MAX Edge Realty

– The Walk the Talk Award, Mario Mitchell, The Mitchell Team

– The Creative Changemaker Award: Gabriel Deukmaji, City Smart Living

– The Caring Companion Award: Monty, a service dog for veterans and first responders with disabilities

The Helping Hand award celebrates jumping in to aid friends, family, employees, another business or the community, The Walk the Talk award showcases those making charitable giving an integral part of their business, The Creative Changemaker highlights using creativity to put an innovative spin on giving back, and an additional fourth category, The Caring Companion, was created in light of a heartwarming submission for a service animal who exemplified the spirit of these awards to the fullest, and was awarded a $500 donation to Hero Dogs.

Award recipients were selected by a panel of judges from BoomTownLOVE, the company’s service and outreach organization, and nominations for 2021 will resume in November.

