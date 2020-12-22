Broker Public Portal Expands Footprint With the Addition of Greater Southern MLS

Greater Southern MLS and the Broker Public Portal (BPP) jointly have announced that real estate agent members of Greater Southern MLS, representing nearly one-third of all Louisiana REALTORS®, now have access to Homesnap, the public-facing brand of the BPP. The addition of Greater Southern MLS and its 700+ members expands the BPP with Homesnap footprint, covering more than 90% of all property listings nationwide.

Creators of real estate’s top-rated mobile app, Homesnap is the only national home search platform providing consumers with the same comprehensive, real-time MLS data used by real estate professionals, the company stated. Among national home search providers, only Homesnap adheres to Fair Display Guidelines, which protects consumers and agents.

“Greater Southern MLS commitment to helping its members connect to millions of consumers—and with each other—through BPP with Homesnap is a path that helps every MLS increase the value it offers,” said Joe Rand, executive director, BPP.

Broker Public Portal, owned and operated by real estate brokerages and MLSs, created a joint venture with Homesnap. The nationwide footprint of Homesnap connects Greater Southern MLS to some 33 million consumers and more than one million real estate professionals in America today through more than 230 of the nation’s leading MLSs.

The rapidly growing BPP with Homesnap provides a leading real estate engagement platform to consumers and agents, driving millions of agent/client interactions inside the Homesnap app and Homesnap Pro app and generating free leads to agents.

“Greater Southern MLS offers members ways to reduce operating costs while increasing listing exposure and providing new lead generation opportunities. By working with the BPP, we are delivering through Homesnap a best-in-class technology that provides at once, all three benefits to our members,” says Webb Jay, President of Greater Southern MLS and President of Webb Jay and Associates.

“Our board reviews the top technology providers closely, and the pro-industry and pro-consumer BPP and Homesnap delivers what our members want—and need most. Best of all, it is easy-to-use with functionality and features that are way ahead of anything else in the market,” Jay adds.

Agents can now engage and collaborate on Homesnap throughout the Louisiana markets Greater Southern MLS serves. The Homesnap app is available free to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

For more information visit www.brokerpublicportal.com and www.homesnap.com.