Elevating Your Presence in a Competitive Market

Quality leads from Homes.com help Nevada real estate professional meet—and exceed—her goals

As the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. But for Henderson, Nev. team leader Josie Stewart, a picture she decided to use with her listings ended up being worth thousands in commission after she closed her first deal on a Homes.com lead less than a month after returning from an extended hiatus using the service.

Stewart, who leads an eight-person team at Signature Real Estate Group, was already familiar with Homes.com. In fact, she purchased a few zip codes from Homes.com upon starting her real estate career.

During that earlier test drive, she developed one listing and converted a lead into a buyer, who she says has referred her to others in the several years since they first met.

“Since then, they have bought multiple homes from me,” says Stewart.

After taking a break for a couple of years, Stewart was working out how to elevate her presence in the busy Las Vegas/Henderson markets, and she decided to invest in Homes.com to see if lightning would strike twice.

And it did.

“Less than a month after we bought a number of zip codes and started advertising again on Homes.com, I got a listing,” says Stewart. “We’re in contract right now, actually, and we’re about to close at the end of the month (at press time),” she adds.

Since then, she has shared the news with her team members, several of whom have already nurtured Homes.com leads into clients.

“We’ve been getting more on the buyer’s side right now, but thanks to the leads from Homes.com, I already hit my quarterly sales goal…and I’m well on my way to making my next quarter [sales] goal,” says Stewart, which, at Signature Real Estate Group, is six closings per quarter.

The key to her recent success? According to Stewart, much of it can be attributed to both the quality and quantity of the leads she’s receiving from Homes.com.

Since making her way back to Homes.com and working with them as a marketing partner, she and her team members decided to pool resources in order to obtain a heightened marketing presence in additional zip codes throughout the area.

“That helped a lot because we’re gaining a lot of exposure in the zip codes we’re in,” says Stewart, who goes on to explain that four of her team members are currently working active Homes.com leads, and they’ve only been back with the company for a little over two months.

While half of those recent leads are folks relocating within the market, the rest are from buyers coming from other areas of the country.

“In my opinion, it’s my presence—my profile picture—that seems to be key for a number of clients reaching out to me,” says Stewart, who plans on looking into signing up for Homes.com’s Lead Concierge service. “The last time I asked a lead how she found me, she said ‘your picture was underneath the listing for a home my husband and I liked, and we decided that you were the person we wanted to work with.'”

John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.