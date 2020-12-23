Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Announces Partnership with Trilith, a Community Built for Creatives

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties’ New Homes Division has become the sales and marketing partner for Trilith. This community neighbors Trilith Studios, known for the production of many blockbuster films, including Avengers: Endgame, and combines unique architectures with purpose-driven design to promote a creative lifestyle that goes beyond the ordinary.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to help bring Trilith’s unique vision to life,” said Lori Lane, Senior Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties’ New Homes Division, Luxury Collection and Corporate Marketing. “Storytelling is a big part of our sales and marketing strategy, and Trilith’s originality aligns perfectly with what we have been doing for years. My team and I look forward to continuing the story of this incredible development and expound on the foundation that has already been set in place.”

Previously known as Pinewood Forest, Trilith boasts multiple home types designed to fit a wide array of lifestyles and price points. From single-family and micro-homes to industrial lofts and everything in between, Trilith developers have created a community that is steeped in innovation, imagination, and efficiency. The European-inspired town serves as the epicenter for the 935-acre master development and features locally owned restaurants, a k-12 art-driven school, Piedmont Wellness Center, and more thoughtfully designed amenities, resulting in an all-encompassing live/work environment. Every inch of this development was curated to capture the essence of Storytelling and endorse an inspirational way of living for its projected 5,000 residents.

“Trilith is thrilled to partner with Lori Lane and her team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices to deliver exceptional real estate services to our unique community,” said Rob Parker, President of the Town at Trilith.

As phase two is slated to undergo construction in early 2021, the development team plans to build a 180-room boutique hotel, a 120-room select-service hotel, a nine-screen luxury cinema, and an 18,000 square foot sound stage that will host many industry and art-related events in the town’s center. In addition to the expansion of amenities and businesses, Trilith will be constructing 50 canopy homes that will be completely designed and built by the in-house development team.

Since its inception, this award-winning community has experienced a remarkable amount of success. Trilith is nationally recognized as the leader in innovation as all homes are designed to be geothermal, leave a smaller footprint, and encompass smart-home and solar technology. Recently, Trilith took home 27 OBIE Awards for excellence in homebuilding and design presented by the Greater Atlanta Homebuilders Association, including the prestigious 2020 Community of the Year Award.

“The concept behind Trilith is unlike any other,” said Dan Forsman, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “Over the years, Lori Lane and our New Homes Division have had the privilege of representing some of the most respected builders across the Greater Atlanta area. I am confident that our strategic and creative initiatives, combined with Trilith’s unique value proposition, will lead to continued success for this community.”

For more information about Trilith, visit www.trilith.com.