Newsmaker Spotlights: Celebrating the Industry’s Game-Changers

RISMedia’s Newsmakers are individuals in the real estate industry who are making headlines for their newsworthy contributions to the housing industry, and whose efforts are positively affecting the consumers and communities they serve.

The following individuals went above and beyond in 2019 and were included in our list of 2020 Newsmakers, published earlier this year. Join us in recognizing their achievements.

Jennifer Alter Warden

COO & EVP

Baird & Warner

In 2019, Jennifer Alter Warden was named one of Crain’s Notable Women Over 50 and was elected president of the International Women’s Forum Chicago Board. As chief operating officer and executive vice president of Baird & Warner, Warden works closely with the presidents of the company’s three divisions to ensure that they have the marketing and technology strategies and resources they need to operate effectively.

Brian Donnellan

President & CEO

Bright MLS, Inc.

Brian Donnellan is president and CEO of Bright MLS, Inc., the leading multiple listing service representing 95,000 real estate professionals in the Mid-Atlantic. Bright MLS was formed in 2017 when nine REALTOR® association-owned MLSs merged to offer a superior resource in the region.

Karri Callahan

Chief Financial Officer

RE/MAX Holdings Inc.

Karri Callahan is chief financial officer of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. She oversees finance, investor relations, legal, risk management and other functions at RE/MAX Holdings and its affiliated companies, including RE/MAX, LLC and Motto Franchising, LLC. As part of the executive team, Callahan plays a key role in major strategic initiatives.

Our 2020 Newsmaker recognition saw over 300 real estate professionals honored for their contributions to the industry across several categories:



– Influencers: The Thought Leaders

– Trailblazers: The Agents of Change

– Futurists: The Forward-Thinkers

– Achievers: The Success Stories

– Crusaders: The Champions of a Better Way

– Inspirations: The Big-Hearted and the Brave

– Luminaries: The Iconic Leaders

– Trendsetters: The Creative Thinkers

Read all about them here.