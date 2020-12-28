FHFA Extends COVID-19 Multifamily Forbearance through March 31, 2021

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will continue to offer COVID-19 forbearance to qualifying multifamily property owners through March 31, 2021. The programs were set to expire Dec. 31, 2020.

Property owners with enterprise-backed multifamily mortgages can enter a new or, if qualified, modified forbearance if they experience a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 emergency. Property owners who enter into a new or modified forbearance agreement must:

– Inform tenants in writing about tenant protections available during the property owner’s forbearance and repayment periods

– Agree not to evict tenants solely for the nonpayment of rent while the property is in forbearance

Additional tenant protections apply during the repayment periods. These protections include:

– Giving tenants at least a 30-day notice to vacate

– Not charging tenants late fees or penalties for nonpayment of rent

– Allowing tenant flexibility in the repayment of back rent over time, and not necessarily in a lump sum

“Due to the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities and its disproportionate impact on renters, FHFA will extend forbearance multifamily offerings and tenant protections beyond the end of the year and through the first quarter of 2021,” said Director Mark Calabria.

In addition to requiring written tenant notification, the enterprises have posted the tenant protections to their respective online multifamily property lookup tool websites. The property lookup tools make it easy for tenants to find out if the multifamily property in which they reside has an enterprise-backed mortgage.

FHFA will continue to monitor the coronavirus’ impact on tenants, borrowers, and the mortgage market and update policies as needed. To better understand the protections and assistance being offered to borrowers and tenants, please visit the joint Department of Housing and Urban Development, FHFA, and CFPB website at cfpb.gov/housing.

Source: FHFA

