HGAR Foundation Presents $1,000 Donation Check to Support Connection, Serving the Lower Hudson Valley

The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR), recently presented a check for $1,000 to Support Connection. Based in Yorktown Heights, Support Connection is a not-for-profit organization that provides emotional, social and educational support to women, their families and friends affected by breast and ovarian cancer. It serves Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties, as well as people all over the country via toll-free services.

Support Connection provides one-on-one peer counseling, breast and ovarian cancer support groups, education and wellness programs, social activities with other cancer survivors, newsletters, and referral information. Now offered via Zoom, wellness programs include yoga, meditation, Tai Chi and even cooking classes.

“Support Connection is so grateful for the continued support of the HG Realtor Foundation. This generous donation illustrates your commitment to people impacted by breast and ovarian cancer,” said Katherine Quinn, executive director, Support Connection, Inc. “You are enabling Support Connection’s counselors, all cancer survivors, to offer empathetic, educated guidance to the many people who turn to us.”

Support Connection was founded in 1996 by Nancy Heller, a breast cancer survivor, and the late Richard Adamski, who lost his wife Myra to breast cancer. For the past 25 years, Support Connection has held its “Support-A-Walk” at FDR Park in Yorktown every October. It’s one of their biggest fundraising events of the year.

Established in 2004 and relaunched in 2013, the HG Realtor Foundation has donated thousands of dollars to charities and non-profits throughout the Hudson Valley. As concerned members of the communities we work in, the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation participates in qualified community-based charities who serve the housing, hunger, health, happiness and humane needs of citizens everywhere.



For more information, please visit www.hgrealtorfoundation.com.