Fathom Realty Introduces Three New District Directors to Leadership Team

Fathom Realty recently announced three new district directors to its leadership team:
Kay Ready
District Director – Southeast Michigan
kready@fathomrealty.com, 734-719-0348
As a real estate professional for more than eight years, Ready has more than 25 years of experience in sales. Before real estate, she was involved in the beauty, health and wellness industry. She uses her expertise to educate agents on how to transform their lives by building relationships, realizing their value, elevating their thinking and living purposefully. Ready is looking forward to building Fathom’s business in the state of Michigan.
Dan Brown
District Director, Brunswick County, N.C. and Myrtle Beach, S.C.
danbrown@fathomrealty.com, 843-424-4749
Brown was born in Medford, N.J. but has been a local to Myrtle Beach, S.C., since
1994. Brown came onto the real estate scene in 2014 and has exemplified the
professional skills needed for industry success, selling over 41 homes his first
year. To date, he has closed over 300 transactions.
John Henderson
District Director, Goldsboro, N.C.
jhenderson@fathomrealty.com, 919-906-9419
Henderson is an award-winning REALTOR®, most recently managing a real estate team in the Raleigh-Durham area. Before pivoting to a real estate career, Henderson spent more than 20 years in the franchise and building trades, from job site selection to design, mechanical plans for architects, builders and contractors. He also has in-depth experience in commercial estimating for several large construction companies. He served over a decade in the military, working for NATO within the European theater.
