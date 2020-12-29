Fathom Realty Introduces Three New District Directors to Leadership Team

Fathom Realty recently announced three new district directors to its leadership team:

Kay Ready

District Director – Southeast Michigan

kready@fathomrealty.com, 734-719-0348

As a real estate professional for more than eight years, Ready has more than 25 years of experience in sales. Before real estate, she was involved in the beauty, health and wellness industry. She uses her expertise to educate agents on how to transform their lives by building relationships, realizing their value, elevating their thinking and living purposefully. Ready is looking forward to building Fathom’s business in the state of Michigan.



Dan Brown

District Director, Brunswick County, N.C. and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

danbrown@fathomrealty.com, 843-424-4749

Brown was born in Medford, N.J. but has been a local to Myrtle Beach, S.C., since

1994. Brown came onto the real estate scene in 2014 and has exemplified the

professional skills needed for industry success, selling over 41 homes his first

year. To date, he has closed over 300 transactions.

John Henderson

District Director, Goldsboro, N.C.

jhenderson@fathomrealty.com, 919-906-9419

Henderson is an award-winning REALTOR®, most recently managing a real estate team in the Raleigh-Durham area. Before pivoting to a real estate career, Henderson spent more than 20 years in the franchise and building trades, from job site selection to design, mechanical plans for architects, builders and contractors. He also has in-depth experience in commercial estimating for several large construction companies. He served over a decade in the military, working for NATO within the European theater.

For more information, please visit www.fathomrealty.com.

