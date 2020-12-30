This Week’s Bestsellers From Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.

Hardcover Fiction

1. Ready Player Two. Ernest Cline. Ballantine

2. A Time for Mercy. John Grisham. Doubleday

3. Deadly Cross. James Patterson. Little, Brown

4. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

5. The Vanishing Half. Brit Bennett. Riverhead

6. Daylight. David Baldacci. Grand Central

7. The Awakening. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

8. The Sentinel. Child/Child. Delacorte

9. The Law of Innocence. Michael Connelly. Little, Brown

10. Fortune and Glory. Janet Evanovich. Atria



Hardcover Nonfiction

1. A Promised Land. Barack Obama. Crown

2. Greenlights. Matthew McConaughey. Crown

3. Bag Man. Maddow/Yarvitz. Crown

4. Modern Comfort Food. Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter

5. The Last Days of John Lennon. James Patterson. Little, Brown

6. Guinness World Records 2021. Guinness World Records

7. Caste. Isabel Wilkerson. Random House

8. Modern Warriors. Pete Hegseth. Broadside

9. Untamed. Glennon Doyle. Dial

10. Killing Crazy Horse. O’Reilly/Dugard. Holt

Mass Market

1. Moral Compass. Danielle Steel. Dell

2. Texas Kill of the Mountain Man. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

3. Unsolved. Patterson/Ellis. Grand Central

4. The River Murders. James Patterson. Grand Central

5. A Christmas Message. Debbie Macomber. Mira

6. The Morning After. Lisa Jackson. Zebra

7. The Shotgun Wedding. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

8. Wyoming True. Diana Palmer. HQN

9. White Hot. Sandra Brown. Pocket

10. Light the Stars. RaeAnne Thayne. Harlequin



Trade Paperback

1. Interesting Stories for Curious People. Bill O’Neill. LAK

2. Home Body. Rupi Kaur. Andrews McMeel

3. The MeatEater Guide to Wilderness Skills and Survival. Steven Rinella. Random House

4. Air Fryer Cookbook. Jenson William. Jenson William

5. Burn After Writing (pink). Sharon Jones. TarcherPerigee

6. The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook. Jeffrey Eisner. Voracious

7. Layla. Colleen Hoover. Montlake

8. A Promised Land. Barack Obama. Random House Large Print

9. The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2021. Sarah Janssen. World Almanac

10. Hillbilly Elegy (movie tie-in). J.D. Vance. Harper

