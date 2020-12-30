Window to the Law: Showing Guidance During a Pandemic

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily Real Estate Advisor.



Window to the Law is a monthly video series focusing on legal topics of interest applicable to legal compliance for real estate professionals, brokerages and REALTOR® associations. In this video, you will learn how in-person showings can be a potentially risky activity, as the coronavirus is still actively spreading in many parts of the country. By following a few key guidelines, real estate professionals can serve the best interests of their clients in selling or buying a home, while also protecting the health and wellbeing of all concerned.

Watch the video here.