Drive 2021 Sales Immediately

Three Steps to Get Your Team and Your Business Off to an Amazing Start



January is a great month in real estate. It’s a time for new plans, great attitudes and endless possibilities for how we can help our clients and grow our businesses in the coming year.

And while the new year brings new opportunities, it also comes with a clean slate of year-to-date numbers…meaning that your sales and activity numbers are all starting from zero.

Immediately driving new sales and changing those numbers from zeroes into huge numbers should be goal No. 1 for successful teams and agents. Here are three purposeful things you can do to make that happen.

1. Be positive! Set the stage for success by being upbeat, confident and excited about the new year! No matter what you did last year in sales, start with the attitude that your business will grow this year, and that everyone on your team will do bigger and better things in the next twelve months…starting now!

2. Set and share goals. Set individual and team production goals, then post them where you and everyone else can see them. Don’t overthink this, but also don’t settle for just a 10 percent increase by default. Be ambitious and think big—I mean life-changing big—and then remind yourself and your team every day that the goals you set are achievable.

3. Get new appointments and listings immediately. Success is contagious, so the sooner you start producing new business, the faster additional business will follow. Kickstart your sales immediately by being 100 percent focused on gaining new appointments and new clients. Call your sphere, work your pipeline and create new activity. No excuses! Whatever number of calls you think you need to make, do 50 percent or 100 percent more. Amazing years begin by being ahead in the game early, so hyper-focusing on this part of your business now is critically important.

If you are still working on your 2021 business plan, finish it soon, but do not wait for that before relentlessly prospecting for new business. This is the very most important thing that you can do this month (and every month) to ensure success in real estate sales.

Be positive, know your goals and go get some business! Incredible success in real estate sales is that simple…all you have to do is be committed to making it happen!

Have and amazing and happy new year listing and selling homes!

