HGAR Foundation Presents $2,000 Donation Check to Lifting Up Westchester

The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR), recently presented a check for $2,000 to Lifting Up Westchester (LUW) in White Plains.

LUW restores hope to Westchester County’s men, women and children in need by providing them with food, shelter and support—and lifting them to greater self-sufficiency with dignity and respect. Lifting Up Westchester has worked to permanently change the lives of neighbors in crisis by finding them stable, long-term housing and providing the support they need to rebuild their lives. Each year, LUW serves approximately 3,500 Westchester residents through four key program areas: Emergency Food & Shelter, Housing Stabilization, Vocational Training & Employment and Next Generation Educational Opportunities.

Their soup kitchen, Grace’s Kitchen, is the largest in White Plains and feeds up to 80 people per day. Grace’s Kitchen also provides donated clothing and toiletries to individuals on a regular basis. In addition, LUW is the only agency in White Plains that provides outreach services to the chronically homeless.

Lifting Up Westchester also operates the Open Arms shelter for men and Samaritan House for women in need of housing. The organization offers a rental assistance program, vocational training and employment, as well as the Bright Futures after-school mentoring program and summer day camp for children.

“We are so grateful to the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation for their generous support,” said Anahaita Kotval, chief executive officer of Lifting Up Westchester. “It is because of community partners like the foundation that we are able to continue our work helping hungry and homeless neighbors in need.”

Established in 2004 and relaunched in 2013, the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation has donated thousands of dollars to charities and non-profits throughout the Hudson Valley. The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation participates in qualified community-based charities who serve the housing, hunger, health, happiness and humane needs of citizens everywhere.



For more information, please visit www.hgrealtorfoundation.com.

