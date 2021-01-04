Whatâ€™s Your 2021 Real Estate New Yearâ€™s Resolution?

2020, many would agree, is one we were happy to leave in the rearview. Although there have been some things to celebrate, like record low interest rates, those developments have been few and far between. With vaccines rolling out across the country and the holidays behind us, itâ€™s time to put your 2021 business plan in action as we look forward to a much more positive year!

Itâ€™s important to keep some of your COVID-related business policies in place, at least for the first quarter of 2021: Be conservative, remain adaptable and set realistic expectations. However, as weâ€™re expected to lurch toward a new normal over the course of the year, itâ€™s a good idea to commit to some more traditional real estate resolutions. Here are some ideas:

Double Down on Customer Service

Impeccable customer service is a cornerstone of a healthy real estate business. Make sure youâ€™re still reaching out to clients regularly and, as many buyers and sellers are likely to return to the market in 2021, make sure you double down on ensuring they have the best possible customer service. Who knows? Before the end of the year, you may be able to host in-person social events for clients.

Continue Your Digital Plan

If youâ€™ve stayed afloat, or in some cases thrived, throughout the course of 2020, chances are youâ€™ve implemented a robust digital plan. From an increased social presence to digitizing files and utilizing Zoom to incorporating more property data into your agentsâ€™ pitch to prospective clients, these are all things that you should continue implementing into the future.

Stay Focused but Donâ€™t Overwork Yourself

The burnout is real. 2020 has weighed heavily on all of us, both physically and mentally. Ensure that you stay focused on your business throughout the new year, but also prioritize your own mental health. Try your best to not overwork yourself and take time off if you feel like itâ€™s necessary. 2021 should be a better, more positive year all-around for you, your family and your business.

Agents, what are some other real estate New Yearâ€™s resolutions youâ€™re thinking of making?Â

Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s social media/blog editor. Email him your real estate news ideas to jdoris@rismedia.com.