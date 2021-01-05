Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Acquires Live Here Chicago

Diane Glass, CEO of real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, recently announced that Carolyn Anavi’s boutique rental agency, Live Here Chicago, will join the firm. This new division of leasing agents and brokers will be known as Live Here Rental Group and will be located within the firm’s Michigan Avenue office at 980 N. Michigan Avenue, Suite 700.

Glass said, “This year, we expect emerging rental demand, more multi-family building sales and an influx of new brokers who left careers in other industries. Carolyn has created a highly successful leasing business, and together we are ready to meet those needs. The Live Here Rental Group will expand and diversify our services to renters and landlords, allowing us to serve more people in more places. Building lifelong real estate relationships starts with the first apartment rental, so a dedicated leasing group is the perfect complement to our established homeownership services. We anticipate expanding this model to our suburban markets, and welcoming new agents with a way to start a career in real estate that allows them to begin earning an income sooner.”

“Rentals are a substantial and growing segment of our business, and this creates more opportunities for our brokers and for the Live Here Rental Group,” said David Bracy, vice president and managing broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago’s Michigan Avenue office. “Over the last 10 years, Chicago has invested substantially in new rental building construction and, as a result, has become a preeminent city for rental clients. Live Here offers both exceptional leasing services and one of the most comprehensive rental inventory sources with more than 114,000 catalogued units which will now be available to our brokers to serve their rental clients.”

“In considering partners for my company, I had very high expectations. It was important to ensure that any collaboration offered a place where an agent could launch their leasing career quickly and have the tools and training to advance their career in sales. After several meetings with Diane Glass and David Bracy, I knew that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago would offer the best environment for the growth of our team and further expansion into suburban markets,” said Live Here Founder and Managing Broker Carolyn Anavi.

According to the company, Live Here has long-standing relationships with landlords throughout the city and has seen an increase in interest from suburban property owners. “Getting the rental property inventory in front of a larger broker group, and in more markets is great for landlords, particularly right now,” said Anavi.



For more information, please visit www.liveherehomes.com.

