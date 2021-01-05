Tomorrow: Join the More Than 13,000 Already Registered for Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year

Groundbreaking Event for both Broker/Owners and Top Agents Breaking New Attendance Records Daily



Nearly everyone can agree on one thing: Good riddance 2020, and here’s hoping that 2021 is a calmer year. This past year brought unique challenges, but also important reminders that the real estate environment can quickly change, and practitioners must be nimble and able to adapt.

So this year, during RISMedia’s inaugural “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year” event, co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and being held virtually tomorrow, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, real estate professionals can join the more than 13,000 who have already registered to attend sessions on being proactive and making a difference in this new year.

All registrants will receive a complimentary digital copy of RISMedia's "Ultimate Team Guide" as a holiday giveaway ($50 value).

Tune in to the following sessions to prepare for the year ahead, no matter what comes your way:

One-on-One With Morgan Carey: New Ideas for a New Year – 12:55 p.m. EST

Morgan Carey, Real Estate Webmasters

John Featherston, RISMedia

Broker Track – Leading Your Brokerage Into the New Year – 1:15 p.m. EST

Paul Boomsma, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Broker Track – Bridging the Gap: Addressing Diversity Issues – 4:05 p.m. EST

Carol Conway Bulman, Jack Conway & Company

Kristy Hairston, Compass

Chris Kelly, Ebby Halliday Companies

Mike Miedler, Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Wrap-Up – 5:20 p.m. EST

John Featherston, RISMedia

Marc Gould, NAR

JP Piccinini, JP & Associates REALTORS®

Diane M. Ramirez, Brown Harris Stevens Residential Sales, LLC

Verl Workman, Workman Success Systems



