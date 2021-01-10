Weichert Raises $25,000 for the American Cancer Society

The Weichert Family of Companies recently announced that its employees, associates, friends and sponsors were able to raise a collective donation of $25,000 for the American Cancer Society (ACS) and breast cancer research in 2020. These contributions came despite the hardships brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a real testament to the kindness and generosity of people when, in the most challenging of times, they can still find it in their hearts to give,” said Joe McDonald, regional vice president for Weichert, REALTORS®. “Breast cancer continues to hit close to home for so many of our colleagues, family members and friends, who are battling this deadly disease.”

In a normal year, Weichert would have held its annual golf outing fundraiser. In fact, the company was well into preparations for its milestone 20th Annual Charity Golf Outing when COVID-19 hit last March. Like most events in 2020, the pandemic forced Weichert to cancel the golf outing. Nevertheless, the company remained optimistic that many people would still be eager to support the cause.

“The Weichert culture has always been one of giving back to the communities in which we live and work, and supporting causes that strive to make the world a better place. Throughout our 20 years of supporting the American Cancer Society, the donations of our sponsors have helped many people through their journey with breast cancer,” explained McDonald.

Since the annual fundraiser began in 2001, Weichert has raised $1.637 million for the ACS and breast cancer research.

According to McDonald, the event chairperson, Weichert’s 2021 Annual Charity Golf Outing is scheduled for Aug. 19 at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, N.J. “Our hope is that we can resume our charity event later this year and exceed our previous donations with the continued support of our generous contributors.”

