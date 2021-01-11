Recruiting for Long-Term Growth

When recruiting, the goal is to have agents find a home in your team—it’s much more than just a place to be hired. And if it isn’t, then your agents are likely to be picked up by a team that provides better incentives to stay. Recruitment is only half about bringing new agents on board. The other half is about keeping them. Therefore, recruitment and retention must happen simultaneously if you’re going to create a place where agents can thrive and remain thriving.

So how do we recruit to retain? How do we create an environment that offers an overwhelming number of reasons to stay? Recruitment and retention is a living, breathing process of service that doesn’t go away after the onboarding is completed.

It’s when you start with and continue with a mindset of service and opportunity that you can truly be a successful recruiter. As is the nature of recruiting, you’ll need to extend a number of materials and opportunities to potential hires before you receive anything in return. For example, you’ll need to offer shared resources, office space and culture, team support, mentor leadership, money and security, and so on. So when you search for recruits, you are searching for the best candidates to offer your services to. Service is a prerequisite that never actually goes away, and that’s where retention comes from as well.

What goes along with that are core values. Core values are what support the vision of any company and help shape its culture. They are in essence, the company’s identity—their principles, beliefs and philosophies. Unfortunately, when some brokerages/teams mostly (or only) focus on the technical competencies on how the team is run, they don’t educate their team or clients about what the company stands for. Not having clearly defined values doesn’t attract all-star agents, because they don’t know if your team will be the right fit for them.

