Business Optimization Tools at Your Fingertips

Business Optimization Tools at Your Fingertips
NAR PULSE—With .realtor™ and .realestate domains, your brokerage can optimize essential tools to effectively generate more leads and realize exponential business growth. You’ll have everything you need all in one place and package! To get your domains and learn more about all the products available, visit get.realtor.

Earn Your C2EX Brokerage Endorsement
Brokers, join us for a free demonstration of the C2EX platform tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. CT! C2EX allows you to monitor your agents’ progress, suggest additional content to review and assign specific tasks to complete.

100 Days to Greatness® Is Here!
Offered through the REALTOR Benefits® Program, this new training program helps you attract, train and retain new agents while giving them the information, insights and skills they need to successfully onboard, build their books and boost your business. Learn about becoming a mentor/facilitator.

