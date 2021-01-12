Long Companies Announces Changes to Leadership Team

Long Companies recently announced changes to its leadership team, starting with Reneé Gonzales, who took over as CEO for the Arizona real-estate powerhouse as Rosey Koberlein moved into a new role. The changes were effective Jan. 11.

After nearly four decades in real estate, the company said, Koberlein has found a fresh destination for her talents and experience: chairperson of Long Companies. As such, she’ll focus on strategic planning for the company’s direction and growth both organically and through acquisitions and step away from the nuts and bolts of daily operations.

Gonzales moves up from executive vice president of Core Services, president of Long Title Agency and managing director of Long Mortgage Co.—roles she’ll continue to hold as part of her CEO position. Gonzales will head-up and work closely with the company’s executive leadership team, including Laura Mance, president of the company’s brokerage arm.

Content Square 1.

Koberlein joined Long Realty Co. in 1991. She moved through a series of branch and senior-management positions before being named general manager, in 1998. In 2004 she rose to president and CEO of Long Companies. Every year from 2014 through 2019, Koberlein ranked among the “Most Powerful People in Real Estate.” In 2015, she was named one of the 100 Most Influential Real Estate Executives by Real Estate Executive Magazine and was Greater Tucson Leadership’s 2015 Woman of the Year.

Gonzales joined Long Companies in 2002 to oversee its mortgage operations. She led the 2004 start-up of Long Mortgage Co. and served as president of the new division before moving, in 2009, into her current role of executive vice president within Long Companies. Under Gonzales’ leadership, Long Mortgage Co.; its parent company, Prosperity Home Mortgage; and Long Title Agency have grown to be among the leaders of their industries in Pima County, said the company. A nationally recognized and in demand thought leader and speaker, Gonzales’ work with HomeServices of America, The Realty Alliance—a network of North America’s top real estate companies—and other real-estate trade groups has cemented her reputation as an expert on multiple real-estate topics.

“Reneé has the natural ability to see all the issues and opportunities of an organization and can lead the organization to be bigger and better than the sum of its individual parts,” Koberlein said. “She’s thoughtful, compassionate, innovative and driven.”

Content Square 2.

Gonzales said her planning is centered on “the next five years, growing the company, continuing to lead in an environment of constant change, promoting the community and providing top real-estate services to every client throughout Arizona.” Another goal: “Supporting our agents. Without them, there is no company.”

“I was incredibly impressed with Reneé the day I hired her back in 2002, and I’m even more impressed with her now. I have no doubt that Reneé will lead this company to further heights. Rosey is the consummate leader, developing Long Companies into the number one real estate company it is today, and she’ll continue to have a positive impact on the company and the community,” said Steve Quinlan, a former part owner, then sole owner, president and chairman of Long Realty Co.

“Rosey is a great leader. She has won the hearts and earned the respect of hundreds of agents, sales managers, employees, customers and co-workers as she guided Long Realty to its position as one of the largest and most successful real estate companies in the country,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America, the parent company of Long Realty. “Reneé brings extensive experience, a fresh perspective and exceptional leadership qualities and under her leadership, I am confident that Long Realty is well-positioned for even greater success.”



For more information, please visit www.longrealty.com.