More Than 2,000 Expected to Attend ‘Crush It In Real Estate’ Event Thursday â€“ Here’s How to Join

Agents looking to start the year off with some actionable takeaways to build their business in 2021 can join more than 2,000 real estate professionals this Thurs., Jan. 14 for “Crush It In Real Estate,” a virtual educational event hosted by Lamacchia Realty. The event, being held from 1 – 4:30 p.m. ET, is free to attend.

“Attending this event will have a direct impact on the year ahead, making 2021 a better year than 2020,” said Anthony Lamacchia, CEO and broker/owner of Lamacchia Realty, Inc. and founder of the “Crush It In Real Estate” event. “We will provide actionable takeaways that agents can put in place to grow their business this year.”

To learn more about the event, real estate professionals can register here and also join more than 27,000 followers on the public Crush It In Real Estate Facebook page here. Registered attendees will be invited to join a private Facebook group, with more than 1,300 followers, to access exclusive additional content from the event hosts and speakers.

Sessions to be covered at the event include agent panels with leading industry top producers discussing luxury real estate, real estate tech, mortgage and finance, 2021 market predictions, and more. A panel of expert broker/owners and team leaders from around the country will also be featured speakers.

“Every real estate professional should find the time to take a look at this event to help them take the steps to be more productive immediately in 2021,” said John Featherston, CEO and publisher of RISMedia.

Speakers at Thursday’s “Crush It In Real Estate” event include:

Michael LaFido, Top-Producing Luxury REALTORÂ® and Trainer

Kathryn Early, REALTORÂ®, Coco, Early & Associates

Mark Balestracci, REALTORÂ®, The Balestracci Group With Keller Williams

Bea Murphy, REALTORÂ®, Lamacchia Realty

Anthony Lamacchia, Founder, Crush It In Real Estate and CEO, Broker/Owner of Lamacchia

Realty, Inc.

Shant Banosian, No. 1 Mortgage Originator in the U.S., Guaranteed Rate

Howard Tager, CEO, Ylopo

Amie, Balchunas, FL Broker Associate and MA REALTORÂ®, Lamacchia Realty

Jeff Wilhems, Team Leader at Marsee, Wilhems Team

Lindsey Gudger, Owner, Team Leader, Every Door Real Estate

Mabel Guzman, Broker, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Those who register but may not be able to attend on Jan. 7 will have access to watch the event replays.

