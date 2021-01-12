Need Help Sticking to Your New Year’s Resolutions? These Shows Can Help

(TNS)—With the start of a new year, many people have set resolutions they hope to accomplish by 2021’s end. Many might find it difficult to incorporate changes into their lifestyles, but these shows, channels and series can provide the perfect motivation to stick to a few common New Year’s resolutions.

Get Fit

Whether you’re looking to tone up, drop a few pounds or maintain your weight, these shows are sure to provide the inspiration you need.

“The Biggest Loser”

In this reality competition, contestants struggling with their weight work with fitness experts to help shed the pounds and pursue a healthier lifestyle. Along the way, they face physical, mental and emotional challenges with the ultimate goal of winning $100,000. It lasted for 17 seasons on NBC before moving to USA Network for the 18th season. Purchase previous seasons on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube, or watch the latest season at usanetwork.com/the-biggest-loser.

“From Fit to Fat to Fit”

Personal trainers team up with overweight clients, but before the weight loss begins, these fitness experts pack on the pounds so they can lose weight with their clients. Watch season one at aetv.com or purchase two seasons on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube.

Eat Healthier

This resolution goes hand in hand with the previous one. Here are a few things to watch to assist in keeping your eating habits healthy.

“Healthy Appetite with Ellie Krieger”

Nutritionist and author Ellie Krieger shares fast, simple and healthy recipes in addition to advice for dealing with life’s temptations in the office, at restaurants and during vacation. Watch five seasons at foodnetwork.com.

“Clean & Delicious”

Holistic health, wellness and weight-loss coach Dani Spies posts new videos every Friday to her YouTube channel that offer nutritious recipes, weight loss advice and more. Watch her videos at youtube.com/c/danispies.

“Mind Over Munch”

Alyssia Sheikh teaches viewers how to make informed decisions about what “diet” is best for their lifestyles with recipes, tips, tutorials and more. Watch her videos at youtube.com/c/MindOverMunch.



Tackle Home Projects



Home projects and organization on your list? Look no further than these shows.

“Get Organized With The Home Edit”

Professional organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, who founded organizing company The Home Edit, tame messes across the U.S. in this Netflix series. Each episode features an organization project with an everyday individual or family as well as a celebrity, including Reese Witherspoon, Khloe Kardashian, Retta and Neil Patrick Harris. Warning: This show may start a Container Store obsession. Watch it on Netflix.

“Property Brothers”

Jonathan and Drew Scott transform fixer-upper houses into dream homes tailored for each client. Watch episodes at watch.hgtv.com/tv-shows/property-brothers or catch seasons 8-13 on Hulu.

“Fixer Upper”

For simple, clean, farmhouse-style design inspiration, turn to Chip and Joanna Gaines for advice. Watch five seasons of “Fixer Upper” on Hulu or stay tuned for new episodes coming soon to Magnolia Network.

Help the Environment



Netflix has two shows that can help those with the selfless goal of nurturing Mother Earth.

“Down to Earth With Zac Efron”

Actor Zac Efron embarks on worldwide travels with wellness expert Darin Olien as they seek healthy, sustainable ways of living. Some highlights: The pair visits an eco-village with a small environmental footprint in Costa Rica, explores renewable energy efforts in Iceland and learns more about potato cryopreservation in Peru. Watch it on Netflix.

“Bill Nye Saves the World”

Everyone’s favorite Science Guy is back, this time bringing experts and famous guests to his lab to explore scientific issues that impact us, including climate change, overpopulation and water scarcity. Watch three seasons on Netflix.

Travel

The coronavirus pandemic has altered many travel plans, but it’s still possible to explore the world from the comfort of home. Whether you’re dreaming of your next trip or ready to get up and go now, check out these shows for inspiration.

“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted”

Chef Gordon Ramsay travels the globe (including Peru, Hawaii and New Zealand) in search of culinary inspiration. Watch two seasons on Disney+.

“The Amazing Race”

Teams in pairs race around the world in hopes of winning the grand prize. Find 29 seasons of “The Amazing Race” on Hulu.



“Samantha Brown’s Places to Love”

TV host Samantha Brown seeks little-known spots and the innovators creating new travel experiences. Watch three seasons at pbs.org/show/samantha-browns-places-love.

Make Money Moves

Since you probably are not traveling as much, this one goal might be easier to accomplish. If you are looking to make money moves in 2021, these shows can offer key insight.

“The Financial Diet”

This YouTube channel discusses personal finance and living better with easy tips. Watch it at youtube.com/c/thefinancialdiet.

“The Profit”

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis offers struggling businesses cash and advice in exchange for a percentage of the profits in this reality series. Watch it on Peacock and Hulu Live TV.

