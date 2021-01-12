Second Century Ventures Joins the Oxford Future of Real Estate Initiative

Second Century Ventures (SCV), the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS® has joined the Oxford SAID Business School’s Future of Real Estate Initiative (FORE). Through this initiative, SCV will collaborate with FORE’s industry partners and academics to address key questions on the future of global real estate.

“The future of the industry will be influenced as never before by technology and innovation, and relevant real estate research requires significant industry collaboration from across the globe,” said Oxford’s Professor of Practice and director of FORE Andrew Baum. “We’re delighted to welcome SCV to FORE and look forward to working with them on key questions around the future of real estate.”

The new partnership will enable SCV and FORE to continue exploring the impact of technology, housing challenges, emerging sectors and models for real estate ownership and operation.

Content Square 1.

Through partnerships with several industry leaders, including Arcadis UK, CBRE, EY, and Redevco, the FORE Initiative aims to predict many of the changes and challenges real estate can expect to face over the next decade.

We are thrilled to join FORE and work closely with esteemed industry partners to discuss and collaborate on pivotal research for the property sector,” said Dave Garland, managing partner, Second Century Ventures. “Joining this initiative truly amplifies our ongoing efforts to advance real estate through technology and innovation on a worldwide scale.”

In joining the program, SCV looks to provide resources and support to the University of Oxford’s Research team’s efforts akin to that of the recently published PropTech 2020. ”

Content Square 2.

Learn more about the SAID Business School FORE Initiative.

Learn more about Second Century Ventures.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.