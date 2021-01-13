Flavin Realty Partners With Constellation1 for Web, CRM and Back-Office Support

Flavin Realty, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, recently partnered with Constellation1. The 40-year-old brokerage was purchased by the grandson of Flavin’s founder in 2018, and to usher in a new era, the company said it sought out solutions for creating a new website and investing in a CRM as well as improvements for its back-office platform.

According to Melissa Hamilton, sales manager and associate broker at Flavin Realty, the COVID-19 pandemic brought a new sense of urgency and led them to Constellation1.

“We realized we needed to re-evaluate,” said Hamilton. “The situation put a lot of things in perspective and focused our priorities. Our old system wasn’t working for us anymore, and we needed something we could rely on. A colleague in Baton Rouge who spoke really highly of Constellation1 referred us to them, and now we’re working together to build out our website and CRM, and to revamp our back office.”

Content Square 1.

“When we started shopping around, we thought we would need to go with multiple vendors to connect our website and CRM to all of the other pieces we wanted,” said Beau Flavin, president and CEO of Flavin Realty. “When we found out Constellation1 was the connector, we were sold. We strive to be a one-stop-shop for all things real estate, and Constellation1 showed us why they’re the go-to provider for real estate solutions by working on both our front and back office.”

“We originally wanted to find a product fast, and in doing so, we didn’t do all of our research,” added Beau. “In 2018, we sprang for the first product we found. This time, we really did our research, and Constellation1 checked all of our boxes.”

“Flavin Realty doesn’t just sell homes. When you list with them, they can repaint your house and mulch your flower beds for better curb appeal. They can market the listing over dozens of channels. If an inspection uncovers a minor repair, their handyman can fix it. They tailor their services for each customer. And that’s exactly what we do for our customers, too,” said Andrew Binkley, president of Constellation1. “Flavin Realty has a vision for expanding its business in the future, and we are proud that our solution makes it easy for them to succeed.”

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit constellation1.com.