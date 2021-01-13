â€˜Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Yearâ€™ Attendees: Your Feedback Is Needed and Valued

With “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year 2021” virtual event last week, we saw the continuation of RISMedia’s goal to bring you valuable educational information and special events amid the new environment. The event, attended by more than 16,000 real estate professionals, was the second virtual meeting produced by the real estate media firm and also co-presented with the National Association of REALTORSÂ®.

The event offered more than 20 virtual sessions delivered by more than 80 speakers, including a general session followed by separate break-out tracks for both brokers and agents. It was our goal to provide content and share information from industry leaders that better prepares our attendees to overcome todayâ€™s challenges with innovative strategies and groundbreaking solutions.

To better understand if we accomplished our goal, RISMedia is sending this brief survey to our honored guests who attended the event, in order to garner your invaluable input and feedback. Please take a few minutes to take our Event Feedback Survey and share with us your takeaways. Thank you for attending and for your time in providing us with your valued insight. You can take the survey in the window below or click here to open in a new browser for full screen.

Donâ€™t forget: All 2020 “Real Estateâ€™s Rocking in the New Year” attendees can access session replays at rerny21.rismedia.com/replays.Â

Be sure to mark your calendars for April 8, 2021, when RISMedia and the National Association of REALTORSÂ® team up again to co-present “Spring Into Action,” a full-day virtual event packed with strategies to help you maximize the spring and summer markets.