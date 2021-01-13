Fully Focused: Running a Client-Centered and Transaction-Based Business

Working as a real estate professional for two decades, I’ve learned a thing or two about what it takes to be successful in this industry. It’s about what drives a real estate agent forward and motivates them to go out into the field and get deals done. Agents put in all this work to get their license and start a business, and the ultimate intent is to sell homes. Transactions are a primary measure of their success.

Encouraging our agents to be more transaction-focused leads to an increase in productivity, which is beneficial for all parties involved—especially the agent. We make sure our agents focus on the customer experience, motivating them to get their clients’ homes sold. When agents can complete paperwork in a timely and efficient manner on top of delivering an excellent, positive experience that satisfies the client, not only do they complete transactions faster, but it ultimately leads to referrals and repeat customers. With the HomeSmart 100-percent commission model, they also get to take home more funds to invest back into their business.

Being transaction-focused also drives brokerage success and profitability. When we recruit new licensees, the first thing I have them do is focus on the basics. I make sure they are familiar with HomeSmart’s RealSmart Agent software because that’s where they’ll be managing their transactions, learning how the paperwork processes work, customizing their agent website and completing their training courses.

We then encourage them to enroll in our HomeSmart Mentorship Program. We pair them with an experienced top producer who is familiar with a transaction-focused environment. Our agents get one-on-one training centered around how to successfully engage with clients, conduct negotiations, complete contract writing and win referrals.

It’s not just our new licensees who benefit from this process and our emphasis on transactions. Our top producers build their businesses off of transactions and client referrals. That is how they continue to grow. The more transactions they complete, the more satisfied clients they have…and the more opportunity they have for referrals. As they continue to scale, they also have help with business development and planning. This means they get to sit down with me or the broker in their area and lay out what they hope to achieve and how they’re going to get there.